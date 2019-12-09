Lasky, Carolyn Gelber

December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Allen S. Lasky; loving mother of Sunie J. Lasky and the late Jan Lasky Platt; cherished grandmother of Katie Josephson, David Platt (Elena) and Jeffrey Platt (Lauren); dear great-grandmother of Jaxon Platt; adoring daughter of the late Louis M. and the late Minnie Gelber; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Helen Bank (the late Fishel) and the late Marvin Gelber (the late Martha); our loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. The family appreciates the loving care provided by Jessica and Linda and the staff at Dolan Memory Care. Carolyn touched many lives with her charm, kindness and grace.

Services: Funeral service Tuesday, December 10th, 1:00 PM at the New Mt. Sinai Mausoleum, 8430 Gravois. No visitation prior to service and no home visitation. Memorial contributions preferred to the , 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132 or NCJW, 296 N. Lindbergh Blvd, 63141. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE