Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Gore. View Sign

Gore, Carolyn Carolyn Gore (nee Canfield), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday February 2, 2019. Dear wife of Ronald A. Gore; beloved mother of Patricia (Brady) Loud, Deborah (Keith) Bonacquisti, Robert (Jeanie) Gore, William (Kimberly) Gore, John (Beth) Gore, and Daniel (Kathleen) Gore; loving grandmother of Kevin Farrell, Jennifer (Adam) Derleth, Ryan (Dawn) Farrell, Carolyn and Michelle Bonacquisti, the late Nicholas Gore, Jessica Gore, Austin and Jordan Gore, Thomas and Mathew Gore, Christopher, William, Emma and Max Gore; great-grandmother of Cody Farrell, Jacob, Logan and Lena Derleth, Ella and Hudson Farrell; dear sister of Marsha Canfield and a cherished friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Canfield and in-laws Thomas and Loretta Gore. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine. Carolyn's family wishes to acknowledge Evelyn's House for their exemplary care. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery. Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2, 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 4-7 at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield.





Gore, Carolyn Carolyn Gore (nee Canfield), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday February 2, 2019. Dear wife of Ronald A. Gore; beloved mother of Patricia (Brady) Loud, Deborah (Keith) Bonacquisti, Robert (Jeanie) Gore, William (Kimberly) Gore, John (Beth) Gore, and Daniel (Kathleen) Gore; loving grandmother of Kevin Farrell, Jennifer (Adam) Derleth, Ryan (Dawn) Farrell, Carolyn and Michelle Bonacquisti, the late Nicholas Gore, Jessica Gore, Austin and Jordan Gore, Thomas and Mathew Gore, Christopher, William, Emma and Max Gore; great-grandmother of Cody Farrell, Jacob, Logan and Lena Derleth, Ella and Hudson Farrell; dear sister of Marsha Canfield and a cherished friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Canfield and in-laws Thomas and Loretta Gore. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine. Carolyn's family wishes to acknowledge Evelyn's House for their exemplary care. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery. Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2, 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 4-7 at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield. www.buchholzmortuary.com Funeral Home Buchholz West Mortuary

2211 Clarkson Rd

Chesterfield , MO 63017

(636) 532-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close