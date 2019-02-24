Gore, Carolyn Carolyn Gore (nee Canfield), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday February 2, 2019. Dear wife of Ronald A. Gore; beloved mother of Patricia (Brady) Loud, Deborah (Keith) Bonacquisti, Robert (Jeanie) Gore, William (Kimberly) Gore, John (Beth) Gore, and Daniel (Kathleen) Gore; loving grandmother of Kevin Farrell, Jennifer (Adam) Derleth, Ryan (Dawn) Farrell, Carolyn and Michelle Bonacquisti, the late Nicholas Gore, Jessica Gore, Austin and Jordan Gore, Thomas and Mathew Gore, Christopher, William, Emma and Max Gore; great-grandmother of Cody Farrell, Jacob, Logan and Lena Derleth, Ella and Hudson Farrell; dear sister of Marsha Canfield and a cherished friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents John and Ruth Canfield and in-laws Thomas and Loretta Gore. In keeping with Carolyn's wishes, her body was donated to the Washington University School of Medicine. Carolyn's family wishes to acknowledge Evelyn's House for their exemplary care. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform & Recovery. Services: Memorial Mass Saturday, March 2, 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Visitation Thursday, February 28, 4-7 at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield. www.buchholzmortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019