St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Bilderback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn J. "Jan" Bilderback

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn J. "Jan" Bilderback Obituary
Bilderback, Carolyn J. Jan on Friday, March 15, 2019, age 82, Crestwood, MO. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years Gilbert D. Gil Bilderback; mother of Stephen E. and mother-in-law of Lisa M. Bilderback; grandmother of Meghan E. and Matthew E. Bilderback; sister of Donald (Delores) Rench; sister-in-law of Boyd (Jean) Bilderback. Jan was born in Mulberry Grove, IL, and moved to St. Louis after getting married. She worked for the Lindbergh School District and Webster University. She kept busy with her grandchildren and her dog, enjoyed getting together with her friends from exercise class and bunco, and loved spending time at her weekend place in Innsbrook, MO. She enjoyed good food and having fun! Services: Visitation Thursday, March 21, 9-11 a.m. Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery, Denny Rd., in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JDRF, the Humane Society, or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now