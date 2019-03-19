|
Bilderback, Carolyn J. Jan on Friday, March 15, 2019, age 82, Crestwood, MO. Preceded in death by husband of 53 years Gilbert D. Gil Bilderback; mother of Stephen E. and mother-in-law of Lisa M. Bilderback; grandmother of Meghan E. and Matthew E. Bilderback; sister of Donald (Delores) Rench; sister-in-law of Boyd (Jean) Bilderback. Jan was born in Mulberry Grove, IL, and moved to St. Louis after getting married. She worked for the Lindbergh School District and Webster University. She kept busy with her grandchildren and her dog, enjoyed getting together with her friends from exercise class and bunco, and loved spending time at her weekend place in Innsbrook, MO. She enjoyed good food and having fun! Services: Visitation Thursday, March 21, 9-11 a.m. Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery, Denny Rd., in Sunset Hills. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JDRF, the Humane Society, or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019