(Graves) on March 24, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved husband Arthur Dorman, loving mother of Greg (Letty) Dorman and Debra (Tom) Sizemore; dearest grandmother of Sam (Monica), Keri, Eric, Brian (Nicole), Ryan (Hannah) and Loren. Loving great-grandmother of Wesley, Grady, Camerin, Leia and Landon. Dearest sister of Rosemary Maxey. Services: Visitation Sunday, March 1st from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hutchens Stygar Funeral Home in St. Charles. Memorials to in lieu of flowers. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020
