Smith, Carolyn K.

(nee Koenig), passed away peacefully, Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 86.

Daughter of Mrs. Lois Shy Faris and Otto A. Koenig, she was born in 1934 and raised in Ellington and Arcadia Valley, Missouri. Carolyn was the loving wife of the late George D. Smith for 40 years, a devoted mother of sons, Col. Charles F. Smith (Sharon), Richard Andrew Smith (Karen), Nicholas E. Smith (Suzy) and daughter, Cynthia E. Smith Bruns (David), all of St. Louis, Missouri, and the proud grandmother of Peter, Caroline, Olivia and Jamie. Carolyn was a dear cousin of Sue Kubik (Dave), a loving sister-in-law and aunt, and a cherished friend to many.

Carolyn was a Registered Nurse; she graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, and from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing. Carolyn was active in the ownership and operation of Camp Taum Sauk, in Lesterville, Missouri, alongside her beloved husband George and their four children. She created magical summer camp experiences for thousands of children and adults from the St. Louis area, across the country and around the world. She was known for her down-to-earth worldview, creativity, wonderful sense of humor and pearls of wisdom. She was a gardener, a conservationist and an avid birder, active with several local nature advocacy groups including the Audubon Society and the Webster Groves Nature Study Society.

Services: A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date, once it becomes safe for large groups to gather. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Missouri Botanical Garden.