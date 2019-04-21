|
Franey, Carolyn L. (nee Jones) on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Skip Franey; dear mother of Robert (Victoria) Stodgell and Robin (Stephen) Massa; loving grandmother of Christina Stodgell, Amelia Vann, Stephanie Milentz and greatgrandmother of Kaiden, Kieran, and Jocelynn. Our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019