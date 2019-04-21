St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
More Obituaries for Carolyn Franey
Carolyn L. Franey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn L. Franey Obituary
Franey, Carolyn L. (nee Jones) on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald Skip Franey; dear mother of Robert (Victoria) Stodgell and Robin (Stephen) Massa; loving grandmother of Christina Stodgell, Amelia Vann, Stephanie Milentz and greatgrandmother of Kaiden, Kieran, and Jocelynn. Our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, IL. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
