Carolyn Luebke
Luebke, Carolyn

(nee Boyd) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert B. Luebke of 71 years; dearest mother of Michael (the late Mary Jane) Luebke, Ralph Luebke and the late Nancy (survived by Steven) Ramsey; dear grandmother of Mark (Christy) Luebke, Melissa (Matthew) Ward and Lisa Ramsey.

Services: Visitation Wed., Sept. 2, 4:00 p.m. until Service 6:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). Interment Thurs., Sept. 3, 12:45 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
SEP
2
Service
06:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
SEP
3
Interment
12:45 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
