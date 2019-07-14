Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Naunheim Hager. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Log Cabin Club Send Flowers Obituary

Hager, Carolyn Naunheim November 30, 1938 - July 12, 2019. Passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 12, 2019, in St. Louis, Missouri at the age of 70, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, August Rusty William Hager III; her daughters, Carolyn Carrie Hager McLean and Margaret Molly Hager Sharp (Eli); and her son August William Hager IV (Lindsay). Carolyn, CeCe as they call her, leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren, Mimi and Neddie McLean, August and Ellet Sharp, and Nancy and Gussie Hager. Carolyn was born November 30, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, the eldest child of the late Margaret Peggy and Webe Naunheim. She graduated from Villa Duchesne in 1967, and attended the University of Missouri. Together since grade school, Carolyn and Rusty eloped at the age of 18 and lived life to the fullest. After college, Carolyn and Rusty moved to Philadelphia for four years where she started her career in interior design and joined the Garden Club of Philadelphia. After moving home to St. Louis, she focused on raising her children, exercising her creativity in decorating and volunteering for many nonprofit organizations. Carolyn's biggest accomplishment, by far, was being Rusty's loving wife and a wonderful mother to her three children. Carolyn's love of life beyond her family, friends, and decorating consisted of gardening, playing Bridge, Tennis, swimming, hunting, traveling with Rusty and friends, and her time spent on Useppa and Boca Grande. She will be remembered for her chic, effortless style and enthusiasm for a good party! Carolyn, loved by all her family and many friends, both young and old, will be sorely missed. Services: A private family Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20th, followed by a Celebration of Life for friends and family at Log Cabin Club from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Coeur Academy (Neddie McLean's school), 9348 Olive St. Rd., St. Louis, MO 63132. For online condolences, please visit





