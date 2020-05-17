Carolyn O. Vahlkamp
Vahlkamp, Carolyn O. of St. Clair County, IL, born Aug. 29, 1934 in Fayetteville, IL, died May 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Bernard J. and Helena E. (nee Mueth) Vahlkamp; brother, Marcel "Val" Vahlkamp; sisters, Helen and her son, Steven Carpenter, and Mary Ann Heimann. Surviving is her twin sister, Marilyn V. Carolyn was blessed with being able to attend numerous local Catholic Parishes and was a longtime friend of the pet community. She researched and compiled the history of St. Pancratius Church, later published in the anniversary book. Longtime associated with Union Electric Co. Carolyn served in the aide-de-camp position for the medical arena and in the fields of insurance and real estate. C was able to see and pray at the Luxembourg Monument WWII Battle of the Bulge, dedicated to her uncle "Chuck" Godfather. Carolyn was laid to rest in St. Pancratius Cemetery in Fayetteville, IL.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
