Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Orange Stohr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stohr, Carolyn Orange Carolyn Orange Stohr passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, with her family at her side. She leaves a loving legacy that includes her husband, four children, and nine grandchildren. Carolyn was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Princeton, Kentucky, the second of four children of Willett and Mildred Orange. She was educated at Our Lady of Angels and St. Augustine Academy in Cleveland. She earned her bachelor's degree at St. Louis University and her master's degree at Washington University in St. Louis and then taught psychology at Maryville College. Carolyn embodied strength, courage and love. She devoted countless hours to serving the less fortunate, particularly through the Catholic Charities Kids in the Kitchen program and the St. Liborius food pantry. She enthusiastically ran the mock trial program at St. Joseph's Academy and was active in her parish, Ste. Genevieve du Bois, as a reader at Mass, council member and hands-on parent. She loved to travel and cook. She was a reservoir of support for her husband, a guiding force to her children and grandchildren, and a source of inspiration to those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dick Stohr, and her four devoted children: Peggy, Greg, Kathy, and Karen. She leaves behind grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Grace, Nora, Luke, Julia, James, Charlotte, and Kate; sons-in-law Tom Burbee, John Blasi, and Bob Nonnenkamp; and sisters Anne Rotsaert and Mary Jane Igleheart. She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Orange. Services: Funeral Mass will at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church in Warson Woods. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society.





Stohr, Carolyn Orange Carolyn Orange Stohr passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, with her family at her side. She leaves a loving legacy that includes her husband, four children, and nine grandchildren. Carolyn was born Aug. 29, 1939, in Princeton, Kentucky, the second of four children of Willett and Mildred Orange. She was educated at Our Lady of Angels and St. Augustine Academy in Cleveland. She earned her bachelor's degree at St. Louis University and her master's degree at Washington University in St. Louis and then taught psychology at Maryville College. Carolyn embodied strength, courage and love. She devoted countless hours to serving the less fortunate, particularly through the Catholic Charities Kids in the Kitchen program and the St. Liborius food pantry. She enthusiastically ran the mock trial program at St. Joseph's Academy and was active in her parish, Ste. Genevieve du Bois, as a reader at Mass, council member and hands-on parent. She loved to travel and cook. She was a reservoir of support for her husband, a guiding force to her children and grandchildren, and a source of inspiration to those who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Dick Stohr, and her four devoted children: Peggy, Greg, Kathy, and Karen. She leaves behind grandchildren Alex, Olivia, Grace, Nora, Luke, Julia, James, Charlotte, and Kate; sons-in-law Tom Burbee, John Blasi, and Bob Nonnenkamp; and sisters Anne Rotsaert and Mary Jane Igleheart. She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Orange. Services: Funeral Mass will at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church in Warson Woods. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 on Friday. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close