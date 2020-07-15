Fontaine, Carolyn Ryan

88 of Jefferson City, formerly of St. Louis, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at SSM Heath St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City.

She was born January 9, 1932 in Sedalia the daughter of the late Joseph and Carrie (Hodges) Ryan. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School where she graduated with the class of 1949. She went on to attend Central Missouri State University earning a degree in English.

On May 31, 1958, in Sedalia, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, she married Normand E. Fontaine. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2014.

While living in St. Louis, she was active at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and volunteered for 35 plus years in the school library. She enjoyed traveling and coming back to Sedalia for the Scott Joplin festival.

She is survived by her daughter Laura Ahlvers; two sons, David and Daniel Fontaine; eight grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren

She is also preceded in death by her infant daughter Carrie Anne Fontaine and half-brother Robert Ryan.

Services: Mass of Christian burial will be 1 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Fr. Joe Corel as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 12noon until service time at the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Sacred Heart Catholic Schools and/or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to McLaughlin Funeral Chapel, 519 S. Ohio St., Sedalia, MO 65301.