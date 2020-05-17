Pfeiffer, Carrie "GiGi" Carrie "GiGi" Pfeiffer, 101, went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Born in Jefferson Co., Missouri, to Rudy and Mary Kadlez. Carrie was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Elmer Pfeiffer; her siblings, Lee Dreher, Mary Weil, and John Kadlez. Carrie, a strong and humble lady, was a devout Catholic and very active at her parishes, St. Ann's Sodality at St. Paul Catholic Church in Fenton, MO., and at Church of the Holy Family after she moved to Va. Beach in 1999, where she hand quilted many quilts with the JOY Club. She was a long-time resident at First Colonial Inn where she was an Ambassador, participated in Stitch n Chat, and set up for monthly Mass. After her stroke in July 2018, she moved to Our Lady and participated in more therapy and was able to enjoy the many activities provided. She enjoyed the many social activities including the music, holiday parties, exercise, Joy Rides, and most of all the caring staff. Carrie lived most of her life in St. Louis, the home of her beloved St. Louis Cardinals. Her family and friends fondly remember her homemade donuts and handmade quilts. GiGi was a wizard with dice and would win almost any game of Yahtzee. She quickly picked up corn hole and loved to socialize. She had a quick wit and was always happy to brag about her daughter, her grandchildren and great granddaughters. She loved her family and friends and was loved by many. Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Rose Wahlig of St. Louis; her daughter, Dee Anna Paske (Don) of Va. Beach; grandchildren, Jeff Paske (Amy) of Suwanee, GA; Jen Bibb of Va. Beach; great grandchildren, Rachel Bibb, and Karly and Stella Paske, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at First Colonial Inn, Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the nurses with Westminster Canterbury Hospice for treating Carrie like family and their support and care. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is assisting the family with arranging a Mass of Christian Burial at The Church of the Holy Family and burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO. Donations in memory of Carrie can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Employee Fund 4560 Princess Anne Road, VA Beach, VA 23462, or to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation, Hospice Fund, 3100 Shore Drive, VA Beach, VA 23451 or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.