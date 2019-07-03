Cassie Weinberg Buerki

Buerki, Cassie Weinberg Died June 30, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Max and Julia Kelsey Weinberg. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Russell Buerki; her children: Shari Buerki Ford, Mimi Buerki Roberts, and Michael (Pamela) Buerki; her six grandchildren: Bret Roberts, Joshua Kaestner, Michael Kaestner, Matthew Ford, Julia Ford, and Isabella Buerki; and her great- granddaughter, Savannah Harjoe-Roberts. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Weinberg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Services: The funeral will be held July 3, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
