Buerki, Cassie Weinberg Died June 30, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Max and Julia Kelsey Weinberg. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Russell Buerki; her children: Shari Buerki Ford, Mimi Buerki Roberts, and Michael (Pamela) Buerki; her six grandchildren: Bret Roberts, Joshua Kaestner, Michael Kaestner, Matthew Ford, Julia Ford, and Isabella Buerki; and her great- granddaughter, Savannah Harjoe-Roberts. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Weinberg. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Services: The funeral will be held July 3, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019