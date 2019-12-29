Catherine A. Babich

Babich, Catherine A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, December 27, 2019. Beloved wife of James Babich; dearest mother of John (Kassi) Babich and the late James Babich Jr.; dear grandmother of Katie Babich. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation Saturday, January 4, 10:30 a.m. until Mass time 11:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 3500 St. Luke Ln., St. Ann 63074. Member of St. Vincent dePaul Society and the Food Pantry at Holy Trinity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent dePaul Society at Holy Trinity. www.colliersfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
