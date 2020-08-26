1/
Catherine "Jean" Andert
Andert, Catherine "Jean"

(nee Jacobsmeyer), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Aug 23, 2020; daughter of the late Ferdinand and Elizabeth; dear mother of Mike (Becky), Greg (Nona), Ted (Kim), Dan (Jennifer), Joe (Cindy), Margaret (Tom) Watt, Mark (Nancy), Bart (Debbie), Jeanne (Mike) Stock, Mary (Kevin) McNiff; grandmother to Carrie Keen; Russ (Sara), Rachel, Greg, Nicole; Lauren (Patrick) Miller; Alli, Stephanie; Kenny (Aleasha) Snarzyk, Jean (Joe) Padawan; Joseph; Elizabeth (Chris) Wiegert, Dr. Michelle (Aaron) Watt, Thomas (Bridget) Watt; Alaina, Matthew, Allison; Michelle (Ron) Nyberg; Samantha (A.J.); Brittany (Andy) Simpkins; Brianna (Pepe), Taylor; Michael, Marissa, and Thomas Stock; and Emily, Caitlin, and Paige McNiff; great-grandmother to Ella, Gabrielle, Ava, Eli, Casey, Annie, Jonah, Joey, James, Jack, Lucy, William, Luca, Jasmin, Annabelle, and Phoenix.

She was sister-in-law to Eleanor Andert. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Joe; her sister Florence (Charles) Kell, and brother Mel; grandson-in-law John Keen, and in-laws Charlie and Crystal, Paul and Gurney, and Pierre Andert.

Jean was a member of the Rosati-Kain Class of 1948 and was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church. She was an Army civilian for over 10 yrs.

Services: A private service is planned for the family on Thursday, Aug 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rosati-Kain High School preferred. Memories and condolences can be left at www.HutchensFuneralHomes.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2020.
