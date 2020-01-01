Catherine Ann Croce

COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO
63074-2103
(314)-298-1212
Obituary
Croce, Catherine Ann

(nee McCarthy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 30, 2019. Beloved mother of Angie (Ben) Becker, Carolyn Kelley, Steven (Cathy) Croce; dear grandmother of Joshua (Jennifer), Catherine (Joseph), Michael (Elizabeth), Sarah (Danny), Max, Dominic and Justin; great-grandmother of Claire, Kyle, Margo, Helen and the late Nolan; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Saturday, January 4, 9:30 a.m. from Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh to Sacred Heart Church, Florissant. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m. www.colliersfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
