Gardner, Catherine Ann
87, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 62 years; loving mother of 14: Stephen (Lorna), Janice (William) Donkervoet, Diane (David) Huesgen, Michael (Elena), Paul (Rosalind), the late Charles (Julia), Mary (Manuel) Comas, Daniel (Kristina), Kathleen Shaffer (Ryan), Gerald (Kevin), Christopher (Lori), Laura Wilks, Jonathan (Elizabeth) and Vincent; dear grandmother of 26 and great-grandmother of 22. Catherine supported her church, local politics and charities. She volunteered and was employed at the Respect Life Committee for over 45 years. She generously donated her body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Memorial contributions may be made to Respect Life Apostolate.