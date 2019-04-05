Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann Korobey. View Sign

Korobey, Catherine Ann (nee Marischen), of Saint Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Korobey; her son Timothy Korobey; and her parents Kenneth and Eleanor (Alsene) Marischen. She is survived by her children Matthew (Michelle) Korobey and Ellen (Josh) Pratt; her grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Cannon, Emmi, Asher, and Isabelle; and her brothers Kenneth (Michelle) Marischen, Joseph (Clarissa) Marischen, James Marischen, and Thomas (Glenda) Marischen. Catherine obtained her Bachelors in Elementary/Special Education from Duquesne University, followed by her Master's in Education from the University of Southern Connecticut. She proudly retired from Webster University as Associate Professor Emeritus, after nearly three decades of augmenting the knowledge of those with a calling for educating those most in need. Her passion for educating those with special needs was unparalleled, as was her desire to ensure their equal treatment in society. Catherine loved celebrating her life. She ensured Christmas and birthdays were always special, because of her genuine excitement and touches only she could provide. Nothing lit up Catherine's life like her grandchildren. Her enrichment of their lives through her generosity and unwavering attention cannot be understated. Catherine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be made to DeSmet Jesuit High School, Timothy Korobey Memorial Scholarship Fund. Services: There will be a Visitation at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, on Monday, April 8, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 7 McMenamy Road, on Tuesday, April 9, at 10:00 am.





