Berges, Catherine B. (nee Barniskis), 72, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Thursday, May 14, 2020, died peacefully at home. Dearest wife for 51 years of James G. Berges; beloved mother of Kevin J. Berges (Kara); aunt to tens of loving nieces and nephews, and dearest friend to many. Cathy was best known for her generosity of heart and of deed. She delighted in sending the perfect humorous birthday and anniversary cards to friends and family, often eliciting the refrain, 'Where did she find that card?' Cathy was wildly witty and fun. From quick retorts, to playful barbs, her humor was often uttered under her breath so at times you wondered if she had said anything at all? Cathy kept that wit throughout her battle with cancer. During her last day in the hospital, one of her doctors asked if there was anything she might get Cathy. Cathy quickly quipped, 'A margarita…' Her generous heart and playful spirit made her a natural role model for her son, and many nieces and nephews. During Cathy's illness she received scores of emails regaling tales and memories of 'favorite' Aunt Cathy, or 'cool' Aunt Cathy. From hosting huge Christmases for 25+ family members, to helping with self-esteem or fashion tips, Cathy was known as being relatable, non-judgmental, and loving. Without intending to, Cathy became a role model for her extended family in marriage, family leadership, and philanthropy. Cathy's family and friends will remember her for her love of travel, and theater in London and New York. However, nothing was better to Cathy than a glass (or two) of Rombauer Chardonnay and dinner with friends. She will also be remembered for her extensive handbag collection, which often prompted the comment, 'She's the Imelda Marcos of handbags' from husband, Jim. Cathy and her husband, Jim were married their senior year of college, with Jim at Notre Dame and Cathy at Holy Cross School of Nursing. When Cathy and Jim moved to St. Louis 44 years ago, Cathy immediately, became a visible presence in the St. Louis philanthropic landscape. Cathy's own philanthropic heart started early. She maintained that everyone has something to give, either time, treasure, or talent. She often stated that when she and Jim were first married her checks were for $5 and $10 dollars. As time passed, she said she was able to 'add a few more zeros to those checks.' Although she had a fondness for theater, jazz, art, and animals, Cathy's reach extended to over 35 St. Louis institutions. At the time of her death, Cathy sat on the board of the Missouri Botanical Garden. She also served on the boards of The Repertory Theatre, Missouri Historical Society, and The Nine Network of Public Media. Cathy and her friends organized countless galas and events for dozens of non-profits, raising millions of dollars over her decades in St. Louis. She was known for her organizational skills, elegant design, and attention to detail. In the last 6 years of her life, Cathy concentrated much of her time on the Berges Family Foundation, which focuses on making St. Louis a better place to live, work, play, and invest. Perhaps Cathy's most precious and proud achievements were her 51 year marriage to her college sweetheart, Jim, and the raising of their 34 year old son Kevin. Cathy was never more radiant, nor held a grander event than last October when family and friends gathered for the glorious celebration of Kevin's marriage to Kara. While Cathy will be dearly missed, she has left behind memories, lessons, leadership, and most of all her love and laughter. It's in these ways that those who love her will find comfort. Services: A celebration of Cathy's life is planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cathy's memory may be sent to The Repertory Theater of St. Louis, 130 Edger Rd, Webster Groves, MO 63119. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store