Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St Clement of Rome Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Road
Des Peres, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St Clement of Rome Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Road
Des Peres, MO
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Canyon Cafe
Resources
Catherine "Cappy" Carew

Catherine "Cappy" Carew Obituary

Carew, Catherine "Cappy"

(nee Maloney) passed in peace on Jan. 8, 2020. An artistic and creative individual, Cappy attended the NY School of Interior Design. She was married to Jeremiah Carew for 67 years. Cappy is not only survived but lovingly remembered by her 4 daughters and grandchildren. An elegant and graceful woman, she inspired those around her with her refined nature, curious intellect and style. She was a wonderful gardener-belonging to numerous garden clubs. Cappy was known to be a trail-blazer in fulfilling her aspirations and adventures. Cappy's faith and generous nature was exemplified through her world travels and support of those in need. To celebrate Cappy, services will be held at St Clement of Rome Catholic Church: 1510 Bopp Road, Des Peres on Jan. 14. Vis. at 10am and Mass at 10:30am followed by a luncheon at Canyon Cafe. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a in her name.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020
