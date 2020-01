Van Herreweghe, Catherine "Cass" Carol Pesek

passed away on January 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Cass was preceded in death by her husband James "Jim" Prosper Van Herreweghe. Youngest daughter of Myrl Pesek (nee: Mahoney) and John Pesek. She is survived by children James, Christa and Sidney, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services: Private services will be held. Do a good deed today in memory of Cass.