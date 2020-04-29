Danna, Catherine (nee Kennedy), April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Danna; loving mother of Patricia Danna and Kathleen (Rob) Gyngard; dear grandmother of Dr. Frank (Lavender Tessmer) Gyngard; dear sister of Mary Wheeler and the late Vincent, Joseph, Stephen, James, Thomas, Rita Hart, Theresa Anderson, and Patricia Alvarado; aunt, sister-in-law, and special friend of Sr. Ginny Flowers, CPPS. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103 in memory of Catherine would be appreciated. Service and Interment are PRIVATE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.