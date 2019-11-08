St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church
1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd.,
Kirkwood, MO
Dempster, Catherine "Nan"

(nee Madigan) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Loving daughter of the late John and Catherine Madigan; beloved wife of David Dempster for 59 years; loving mother of Mary (Pat) McHugh, David Dempster Jr., Michael (Connie) Dempster, Thomas Dempster, Daniel (Nichole) Dempster; cherished grandmother of Patrick, Joey, Mike and Jimmy McHugh; Michael, Jack, Nick and Carly Dempster; Drew Dempster and Quinn Plunkett; dear sister of John (Vicki) Madigan and Jim (Peggy) Madigan; dear cousin to 40, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. on Sun., Nov. 10, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. on Mon., Nov. 11, at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 1969 Dougherty Ferry Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice, PO Box 790369, St. Louis, Mo 63179 and Marygrove, 2705 Mullanphy Rd., Florissant, MO 63031. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019
