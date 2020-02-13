|
|
Lind-Kern, Catherine Elizabeth
Departed from her Kirkwood home to be with Jesus on February 10th, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, New York on August 3rd, 1960 to Barbara and Arthur Lind. After graduating from Parkway West High School, she began a successful banking career, reaching the position of Assistant Vice President Project Manager. Cathy's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two sons, and especially enjoyed her time at home caring for them. As young adults, she supported and encouraged them as they pursued their career goals. She had a generous heart and spent much of her time helping those in need. She was a regular volunteer at her church, in her community, and was an active leader of Room at the Inn. She continued her volunteer work until cancer treatments limited her physical activity.
Survived by her parents and two sons, Dr. Jason (Dori) Kern and Jeffrey (Leaha) Kern and granddaughter Hailey Catherine; sister Julie (John) Northrip; brother Charles Lind; nieces Vivianna and Ingamarie; nephew Jonatan Lind; three aunts, Beverly Williamson, Jeannie (Bill) Vivrett, Alice Gosney; many cousins; and former husband Robert Kern.
Services: Funeral service Sat., Feb. 15th, 10 a.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave., Kirkwood. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation Fri., Feb. 14th, 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Memorial tributes may be made to the or Room at the Inn.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020