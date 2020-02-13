St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Lind-Kern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Elizabeth Lind-Kern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Elizabeth Lind-Kern Obituary

Lind-Kern, Catherine Elizabeth

Departed from her Kirkwood home to be with Jesus on February 10th, 2020. She was born in Schenectady, New York on August 3rd, 1960 to Barbara and Arthur Lind. After graduating from Parkway West High School, she began a successful banking career, reaching the position of Assistant Vice President Project Manager. Cathy's greatest joy in life was being a mother to her two sons, and especially enjoyed her time at home caring for them. As young adults, she supported and encouraged them as they pursued their career goals. She had a generous heart and spent much of her time helping those in need. She was a regular volunteer at her church, in her community, and was an active leader of Room at the Inn. She continued her volunteer work until cancer treatments limited her physical activity.

Survived by her parents and two sons, Dr. Jason (Dori) Kern and Jeffrey (Leaha) Kern and granddaughter Hailey Catherine; sister Julie (John) Northrip; brother Charles Lind; nieces Vivianna and Ingamarie; nephew Jonatan Lind; three aunts, Beverly Williamson, Jeannie (Bill) Vivrett, Alice Gosney; many cousins; and former husband Robert Kern.

Services: Funeral service Sat., Feb. 15th, 10 a.m. at Kirkwood United Methodist Church, 201 W. Adams Ave., Kirkwood. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation Fri., Feb. 14th, 3-7 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Memorial tributes may be made to the or Room at the Inn.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now