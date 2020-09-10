Hanna, Catherine "Kay"

On Friday, September 11, a memorial service will be held to celebrate the life and good works of Catherine "Kay" Hanna, beloved sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, who left this world on September 6, 2020, after a brief but grievous illness. Kay was preceded in death by her Mother, Ann Hanna; Father, Robert Hanna Sr.; and Sister, Margaret Ederer. She is survived by her brother, Robert Hanna Jr.; her nieces and nephews, Teresa Fishman, Michael Ederer, Kathleen Zinzelmeir, Matthew Ederer, and Alison Froke; and her grand-nieces and nephews, Daniel Ederer, Joseph Rainwater-Cummings, Cassidy Fishman, Duncan Zinselmeir, Jacob Ederer, Lucretia Froke, Grace Ederer, Jackson Ederer, Lily Ederer, Jordyn Ederer, and Jasmine Froke; as well as much-loved friends Patricia Dyer, Darlene Ederer, and Anne and Ellen Fusz.

Born February 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri, Kay led a life dedicated to service. She served briefly with the Dominican Sisters of New York before following her second calling: nurturing and educating young children. As a teacher and principal at Linda Vista Montessori School, and later, as teacher and administrative staff member at Visitation Academy, she used her tremendous creativity, boundless patience, and endless wells of love not only to educate but also to encourage, support, and inspire her charges to "dwell in possibility."

While Kay's life's work was education, she also delighted in the arts, especially literature, theatre, and music. She shared her passion for literature with her students, opening even the youngest minds to the wonders of poetry and books. She was also devoted to her garden, where her only enemies in life were the squirrels with whom she battled over tomatoes.

Services: Kay's memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, where she attended regularly (243 W Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO 63122.) The Mass will be followed by a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery (5200 Lucas and Hunt Road, St. Louis, MO 63121.) An additional remembrance is planned for later, when it is safer to travel and gather.

For those who would like to contribute to Kay's favorite causes in lieu of flowers, please consider The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis ( https://sforce.co/32cZy8X), or The Opera Theatre of St. Louis ( https://secure.donationpay.org/operastl/ ). Or, simply devote some time to listening to, and then responding with love and empathy to a child, while thinking of Kay, who is, no doubt, smiling forever on. See boppchapel.com