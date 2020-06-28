Rother, Catherine J.

(Nee Martini) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. "Tony" Rother; dear mother of Stephen (Anne), Michael (Nancy), Thomas, Jack (Susan), Mary (John) Hayes, Cathy (Steve) Serati, Richard (Gina) and the late Susan J. Rother; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Due to COVID-19, private Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Our Lady of Life Endowment Fund appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.