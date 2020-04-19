Catherine Jean Dunn-Fitzgerald
Dunn-Fitzgerald, Catherine Jean (nee Coons) Born November 25, 1937. Died Wednesday, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Wife of Tony Fitzgerald;mother of Dianna Lanfer, Chris (John) Pulley and Cynthia (Bob) Meyer; daughter of the late Harry and Rose Coons; sister of Rosemary Morgan, Harriet Scherer and Shirley Maus; grandmother of Edward (Jessica) Lanfer, Susan Lanfer, Kathryn Pulley, Rachel Pulley, Joshua and Jacob Meyer; great-grandmother of Matthew Lanfer, Briana Jackson, Madison Lanfer, Kenneth Davis and Brandon Lanfer; dear stepmother of Tami (Tom) Warren and Donna Insco; dear stepgrandmother of Josh and Tanner Insco. Services: Visitation KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 10 a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Parkinsons Research Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
