Anstey, Catherine Louise

97, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dr. George Anstey M.D. and her son, G. Stephen Anstey Ph.D. She was the loving mother of John T. (Colleen) Anstey M.D., James P. Anstey, Mary Ellen (L.D. Whitaker) Anstey R.N., and Joseph G. (Erika) Anstey M.D.; dear grandmother of Christopher L. (Melissa) Anstey, Tom (Katherine) Anstey, and Pete (Bridget) Anstey; dearest great-grandmother of Ally, Margaret, Miles, Jacob, Elle, Clare, and Nora. The family expresses special thanks to caregivers, Mina and Sarah. Catherine was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church and a long-time member of Norwood Hills Country Club.

Services: Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, January 23, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 3854 Flad Avenue, with Mass at 11 a.m. (MEET AT CHURCH). Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Margaret of Scotland, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 3854 Flad Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. The family is being cared for by Hutchens Funeral Homes. hutchensfuneralhomes.com.