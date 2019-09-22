Cronen, Catherine and Cronen, Helen

Catherine Cronen of St. Charles, MO passed away at the age of 84 on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Catherine studied nursing at DePaul Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed a successful 25 year career with General Motors in their medical department.

Helen Cronen of University City, MO, passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Helen had a successful 29 year career at Monsanto. She had a great sense of humor, loved dogs, her pet doves and crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.

They were preceded in death by their parents, H. Floyd and Mary Cronen, stepfather John Percy, and sister Mary Grace Bauer. They are survived by their brother H. Floyd (Elsie) Cronen, seven nieces and six nephews.

Contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Humane Society of Missouri would be appreciated. At their request, no services will be held. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com