Bilgere, Catherine M.
Aug. 3, 1941-August 8, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Michael; parents Ernest and Nell Allen; brother Col. Ernie Allen Jr; nephew Guy Allen; mother-in-law and father-in-law Marie and Bill Bilgere; brother-in-law Tom Timme. Survived by children Michael (Nicole) Bilgere, Christine (Gene) Battalion, Mark (Carrie) Bilgere; grandchildren Brianna and Nicolas Battalion, Aislinn and Emma Bilgere, Paul and A.J. Bilgere; step-grandchildren Keisha Gorman, Whitney Chapman, James Hawk; sisters-in-law Cookie Timme and Sybil Allen. Visitation begins Monday 4pm with a Wake Service at 7pm at the mortuary. Funeral Tuesday 10:30am St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or .