Reller, Catherine M. May 8, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late William and Coletta Reller; dear sister of Helen Kent, Wilfred (Irene Sullivan) Reller, John (Joyce) Reller and the late Dolores Hoelting, Leonard Reller, Donnie Reller and Billy Reller. Former bookkeeper for Mississippi Valley Stockyards, International Shoe Co. and Infintech. Services: Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Friday, 5/10 at Carter-Ricks F. H., Winfield, and again from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, 5/11 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Old Monroe, MO. Arrangements under the direction of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home; Winfield.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 10, 2019