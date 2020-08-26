Rentz, Catherine M.

(nee Graeff) age 82, a resident of Villa St. Benedict in Lisle, IL, formerly of St. Louis, MO., and Fort Wayne, IN., was welcomed into heaven on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Roy; devoted mother to Bill, Steve, and Joe; proud mother-in-law to Laura, Sara and Jenny; doting grandmother of seven; dear sister of the late Virginia Munsell and the late Robert Graeff.

Catherine was a graduate of St. Louis University. She volunteered at grade schools, high schools, the local Libraries, the fire department, the Circus Fans of America, and at Villa St. Benedict where she served as a Benedictine Oblate, Eucharistic Minister, and Lector.

Catherine was a joy to so many people and found joy in so many things. The quintessential "dabbler," she happily threw herself at various times into golf, tennis, cards, the circus, fishing, writing, piano, painting, baking, walking, bicycling, photography, collecting, knitting, and traveling, just to name a few. She once spent an entire baseball season reading statistics and betting Roy on games until he finally gave up. She could type about 1000 words a minute. She never got her hair wet. It was always easy to make her laugh, and she laughed often. And she was always easy to talk to (which she often did as well). She loved to read and loved to read to her grandchildren even more. She may or may not have hopelessly spoiled her three boys. She may or may not have spoiled her Husband as well. She loved parades, she loved marching bands, she loved bagpipes and musicals and monster cookies. Mostly she loved being around people. She remembered names, she made them laugh and she always had time - whether on the phone or just talking late at night. And she was never the first one to say goodbye.

She lived a full life, a happy life, and she lived life the way that she wanted to. Her smile, her laughter, and her friendship will be missed by many.

Services: The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 11:00 AM at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 750 West Old Indian Trail, Aurora, IL 60506. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Villa St. Benedict Foundation, 1920 Maple Ave., Lisle, IL 60532. Arrangements are entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville. For info. (630)355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com