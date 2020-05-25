Catherine Marie Goldstein
Goldstein, Catherine Marie Catherine Marie Goldstein, 61, passed peacefully in her sleep May 17, 2020. She was born on July 20th, 1958 in St. Louis, Missouri. She is survived by her son, Joshua (Helen) Dubach, sister Teresa and brother Greg. Cathy was a loving mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend to many. Services: Her ashes will be laid to rest on July 25th at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to a local charity of your choice.

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 25, 2020.
