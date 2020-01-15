Catherine "Sam" Olszewski

Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
230 Santa Maria Drive
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Olszewski, Catherine "Sam"

(nee Evans), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Olszewski; dear mother of Ryan Olszewski; daughter-in-law of Patricia Olszewski; sister-in-law of Barb Evans, Christy Evans, Christine (Larry) Laskowski and Mary Diane (Cliff) Stevenson; plus nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. "Sam" was preceded in death by her parents Vincent J. and Nancy J. (nee Hehir) Evans, Jr., and brothers Michael Evans and Vincent J. Evans, III.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, "Little Church", 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, 63005, Saturday, 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
