Catherine Ortinau
Ortinau, Catherine

(nee Bellers) 87, passed away on 8/14. Loving wife of the late Michael J. Ortinau, Sr.; loving mother of Michael (Tana) Ortinau, Jr., Annette (John) Milla, Richard (Nancy) Ortinau, Donna (Allen) Smith, Thomas Ortinau, Timothy (Becky) Ortinau and Jeffrey (Sue) Ortinau; loving grandmother of Liz (John), Matt (Elizabeth), Catie (Tim), Nick (June), Trish, Cindy (Chris), Joe (Megan), Chris (Lauren), Laura, Alana (Roy) Michael, Steve (Erica), Justin, Megan, Zack, Elle, Natalie, Kelsey, Ben and Lily; great grandmother of Abby, Jack, Emma, Luke, Ryan, Cally, Sully, Weston, Nathan, Morgan and Madison. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, Alan; parents Charles & Rose (nee Gruhala); sister Rosemary and brothers John and "Corky". Dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Private. Memorial Mass at a later date.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2020.
