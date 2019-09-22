|
Tabash, Catherine
(nee Meyers), Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at age 95. She was a loving and caring wife to the late Dr. John J. Tabash; beloved mother of Janet (Dennis) Maritz, Dr. John W. (Mary) Tabash, Judy Tabash and Joan (Kevin) Curbow; adoring grandmother of Heather, Jennifer, Julie and John; cherished great-grandmother of Chase, Brody, Brennan, William and Caroline; dear sister of the late Mary Kaminski, Joe and Bill Meyers; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Tabash; loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services: Visitation at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd., 63123), Tuesday, September 24, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Louis (9370 Olive Blvd., 63132; ()) appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019