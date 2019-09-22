St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
8866 Pardee Rd
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
8866 Pardee Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Tabash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Tabash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Tabash Obituary

Tabash, Catherine

(nee Meyers), Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at age 95. She was a loving and caring wife to the late Dr. John J. Tabash; beloved mother of Janet (Dennis) Maritz, Dr. John W. (Mary) Tabash, Judy Tabash and Joan (Kevin) Curbow; adoring grandmother of Heather, Jennifer, Julie and John; cherished great-grandmother of Chase, Brody, Brennan, William and Caroline; dear sister of the late Mary Kaminski, Joe and Bill Meyers; dear sister-in-law of Lorraine Tabash; loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services: Visitation at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church (8866 Pardee Rd., 63123), Tuesday, September 24, 9:00 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Louis (9370 Olive Blvd., 63132; ()) appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now