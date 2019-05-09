Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Teresita Hagen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hagen, Catherine Teresita Catherine T. Cat Hagen died peacefully on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. She was 88 years old and had just elected hospice care, so while COPD had been taking its toll, the loss was sudden. Catherine was born in St. Louis in 1930 and grew up in St. Francis Home for Girls, lovingly raised by the Oblate Sisters of Providence. While her blood relatives were few, she created a large family from the friends she loved. Catherine is survived by her son, Joseph, daughter-in-law Anne, and much loved grandchildren Stephen and Maggie Hagen. Services: The memorial Mass will be at St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist Church, 4330 Shreve Avenue, St Louis MO, 63115, on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00 AM. The church will be open at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Oblate Sisters of Providence, 701 Gun Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.

