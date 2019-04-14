St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Eileen Vaughn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecile Eileen Vaughn Obituary
Vaughn, Cecile Eileen (nee Swain), Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 81. Beloved wife of Gerald T. Vaughn for 62 years; loving mother of Scot (Bonnie) Vaughn, Cherie Vaughn, and the late Sherleen Vaughn; cherished grandmother of Megan and Morgan Vaughn; dear daughter of Eileen (nee McDonal) and the late Kenneth Swain; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Longtime member of St. Louis Metro Singers and Des Peres Baptist Church. Services: Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd,. in Kirkwood, MO, Funeral 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkwood Baptist Church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now