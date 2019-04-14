|
|
Vaughn, Cecile Eileen (nee Swain), Passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at age 81. Beloved wife of Gerald T. Vaughn for 62 years; loving mother of Scot (Bonnie) Vaughn, Cherie Vaughn, and the late Sherleen Vaughn; cherished grandmother of Megan and Morgan Vaughn; dear daughter of Eileen (nee McDonal) and the late Kenneth Swain; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Longtime member of St. Louis Metro Singers and Des Peres Baptist Church. Services: Visitation 4-8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd,. in Kirkwood, MO, Funeral 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Bopp Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kirkwood Baptist Church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019