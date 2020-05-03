Cecilia Argint
Argint, Cecilia (nee Stefo) surrounded by her devoted children, Nick (Malon) and Chris (Julie) Argint and Diana (the late Drew) Hittler, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Argint, loving aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother 'Myia/Muma.' Lifelong member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church and the Ladies of Aurora. Services: Due to the current pandemic, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 6501 Nottingham, St. Louis, MO 63109 would be appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON Chapel.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
