Dorenkamp, Cecilia Cissie 71, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Cissie was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 11, 1947. Beloved daughter of the late George Bernie and Cecilia Dorenkamp (nee Dressel); loving sister of Ted (the late Claire) Dorenkamp, Dan (Cathy) Dorenkamp, Gene (Joyce) Dorenkamp, the late George Dorenkamp, the late Bob Dorenkamp; dear sister-in-law of Joan Dorenkamp and Peggy Dorenkamp; cherished aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, godmother, cousin, niece and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Immaculate Conception of Dardenne Chapel at 10:00 a.m., 7701 State Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Memorial contributions appreciated to the . Celebration of Life following Mass in the parish center. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019