Gaines, Cecille M. Cis (nee Powers), of St. Louis, MO, entered the Kingdom of Heaven, February 18, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL on August 13, 1924 to the late Dorothy and Harry Powers. Loving wife of the late Edgar V. Gaines (Red), dearest mother of Ed (Barbara) Gaines, Joan Scully (Jim) LeClaire and the late Jamie (David) Kammer. Dear Grandma of Drew, Eddie, Emily, Jacob, Jessica & Rebecca; our dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many including Bill W. Cis worked as a stockbroker at Stifel for many years, retiring in 2006 at the age of 82. Cis was an avid fan of Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Young and the Restless. Internment will be private at Jefferson Barracks. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date, to be announced. If desired, contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at

