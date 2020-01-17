Celeste E. Koebel (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
63011
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Des Peres, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Des Peres, MO
Obituary
Koebel, Celeste E.

(nee Deutschmann) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Dec. 18, 2019. Dear wife of the late Roy Koebel; dear mother of the late Thomas Koebel; beloved daughter of the late John and Antoinette Deutschmann (nee Stein); dear sister of Virginia Kelly, George Deutschmann, the late John Deutschmann, Jr., Margaret Deutschmann, Msgr. Edward J. Deutschmann, Charles Deutschmann, Josephine Fillman and Marian Linkogel.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clement Catholic Church, Des Peres, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon at the Lodge of Des Peres immediately following. Friends many sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 17, 2020
