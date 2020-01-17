Koebel, Celeste E.

(nee Deutschmann) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Dec. 18, 2019. Dear wife of the late Roy Koebel; dear mother of the late Thomas Koebel; beloved daughter of the late John and Antoinette Deutschmann (nee Stein); dear sister of Virginia Kelly, George Deutschmann, the late John Deutschmann, Jr., Margaret Deutschmann, Msgr. Edward J. Deutschmann, Charles Deutschmann, Josephine Fillman and Marian Linkogel.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Clement Catholic Church, Des Peres, Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Luncheon at the Lodge of Des Peres immediately following. Friends many sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com