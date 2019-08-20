|
Slape, Celeste E.
(nee Ebel), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Slape; dear mother of Melanie, Jim, David (Frances) and Dan (Dawn) Slape and the late Barbara (surviving Jon) Church; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (David), Angela (Manuel), Andrea, Christine (Eric), Amy (Mike), Shannon, Jessica and Danielle; dear great-grandmother of Victoria, Reedie, Aidan, George, Vinnie and Oliver; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 23, 8:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter& Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the or the Foot & Mouth Painting Artist appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019