Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
Celeste E. Slape

Celeste E. Slape Obituary

Slape, Celeste E.

(nee Ebel), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Slape; dear mother of Melanie, Jim, David (Frances) and Dan (Dawn) Slape and the late Barbara (surviving Jon) Church; dear grandmother of Elizabeth (David), Angela (Manuel), Andrea, Christine (Eric), Amy (Mike), Shannon, Jessica and Danielle; dear great-grandmother of Victoria, Reedie, Aidan, George, Vinnie and Oliver; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 23, 8:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter& Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the or the Foot & Mouth Painting Artist appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
