Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celeste Podhorsky. View Sign

Podhorsky, Celeste of St. Charles passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Celeste was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Podhorsky; her parents, Ignatius and Estella Regina Prouhet; and her siblings, Raymond, Vernon, Clement, and Ignatius Prouhet, Bernice Schroeder, and Bernadine Phillipps. She is survived by her children, Karen (Greg) Haub and Gary Podhorsky; her grandchildren, Danielle Haub and Nicholas (Christina) Haub; her great-grandchild, Sydney Haub; and her sister, Adrienne Widrikis. Celeste was always active, even into her 90's, and she loved keeping up with her hobbies of reading, playing bingo, and exercising. She enjoyed traveling and hitting the road to see the country in her RV. Faith was important to Celeste and, as a devout Catholic, she often volunteered her time and energy to help others. She will be dearly missed. Contributions in Celeste's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Services: There will be a visitation on Friday, March 29, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St. There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the same location with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.





Podhorsky, Celeste of St. Charles passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Celeste was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Podhorsky; her parents, Ignatius and Estella Regina Prouhet; and her siblings, Raymond, Vernon, Clement, and Ignatius Prouhet, Bernice Schroeder, and Bernadine Phillipps. She is survived by her children, Karen (Greg) Haub and Gary Podhorsky; her grandchildren, Danielle Haub and Nicholas (Christina) Haub; her great-grandchild, Sydney Haub; and her sister, Adrienne Widrikis. Celeste was always active, even into her 90's, and she loved keeping up with her hobbies of reading, playing bingo, and exercising. She enjoyed traveling and hitting the road to see the country in her RV. Faith was important to Celeste and, as a devout Catholic, she often volunteered her time and energy to help others. She will be dearly missed. Contributions in Celeste's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Services: There will be a visitation on Friday, March 29, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St. There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the same location with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Home Baue Funeral & Memorial Center

3950 W. Clay

St. Charles , MO 63301

(636) 946-7811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close