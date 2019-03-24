Podhorsky, Celeste of St. Charles passed away at the age of 95 on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Celeste was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Podhorsky; her parents, Ignatius and Estella Regina Prouhet; and her siblings, Raymond, Vernon, Clement, and Ignatius Prouhet, Bernice Schroeder, and Bernadine Phillipps. She is survived by her children, Karen (Greg) Haub and Gary Podhorsky; her grandchildren, Danielle Haub and Nicholas (Christina) Haub; her great-grandchild, Sydney Haub; and her sister, Adrienne Widrikis. Celeste was always active, even into her 90's, and she loved keeping up with her hobbies of reading, playing bingo, and exercising. She enjoyed traveling and hitting the road to see the country in her RV. Faith was important to Celeste and, as a devout Catholic, she often volunteered her time and energy to help others. She will be dearly missed. Contributions in Celeste's memory can be made to the American Red Cross or to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Services: There will be a visitation on Friday, March 29, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St. There will be a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, at 9:30 a.m. at the same location with interment at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019