Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Martinez, Cesar David 47, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on May 1, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Cesar is survived by his parents, Silverio (Lupe) and Idalia Martinez of Houston, TX; wife, Rachel Martinez; daughter, Mia Flor Martinez; and siblings, Blanca Martinez, Julieta Martinez, Paulina Luke (Tony), and Sandra Dodd (Robert). He also has numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. Cesar was born on October 25, 1971 in Houston, TX. He graduated with a BA from Houston Baptist University in 1995, an MBA from City University in Seattle, WA in 1997 and an MPA, also from City University in 2000. Cesar was also accepted as a Fellow at the Aspen Institute in 2017. He married Rachel on May 4, 1996 in Las Vegas, NV. They pursued their education and started their careers and welcomed Mia Flor on May 22, 2014. Cesar was an attentive, loving and doting father and husband. Cesar worked in the health industry for 23 years. He led multiple health plan start-ups and reorganizations in 9 cities across the country. He created his own health plan in Greenville, SC that was eventually acquired by a local hospital system. His most recent position was President of Contract Revenue at Mercy Health in St. Louis, MO. Cesar loved traveling with his family, attending concerts and live sporting events of all kinds and was an avid foodie. He had an eye for photography, enjoyed vintage cars and most recently, took a liking to all things Disney. Services will take place at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale St., Houston, TX 77023. A visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. for immediate family and from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. for extended family and friends. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cesar's life. Please send memorial donations to Siteman Cancer Center (siteman.wustl.edu) In Memory of Cesar D. Martinez. The family would like to thank the following for their continued support, love and presence during Cesar's valiant battle: Silverio and Idalia Martinez, Roy and Alice Gomez, Rita Gomez, Angie Goudeau, Sandra Dodd, Kathy Gomez, Clara Figueroa, Flavia Figueroa, Praxedes Fortuna, Beatriz and Gustavo Arvelo, Katherine Munoz, Stephanie Ratliff and Rachel Groneck Petterchak. Local arrangements by Kriegshauser West Mortuary. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019
