Roberson, Chaille Gail

(nee Bartley), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, September 11, 2020.

Loving wife for 51 years of Tom Roberson. Beloved mother of Mark Chandler Roberson. Dear sister of the late William E. Bartley, III and George L. Bartley. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Chaille retired from Lafayette High School in 1995 after 30 years as a history teacher. She did her graduate work at Washington University earning her Masters Degree. She went on to become a demonstrator and instructor for Stampin-Up company. She was a member of a teacher group that traveled to China for 30 days to present methods of teaching to the schools of education at five universities. Traveling was one of her most enjoyable pass times, which included trips to the Great Northwest, the west coast, to her favorite beach in Florida, the Smokey Mountains, the Northeast and Canada. She loved her family and spent a lot of time traveling and spending holidays with them.

Services: A memorial service will be held at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin, once social distancing restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heifer International. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
