Ceresia, Charles A. June 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late Jo Ann Ceresia (nee Mourey); loving father of Matthew (Lorie) Ceresia, Annette (Jake) Ring, Paul Ceresia, Doug (Courtney) Ceresia and Michael A. Ceresia; dear brother of Don (the late Nancy) Ceresia; special uncle and friend of Amanda Ceresia; beloved brother-in-law of David (Han Cha) Mourey, Sherrie (William) Ponder, Sandy (Dan Gilbert) Rolens and James (Sherry) Mourey; amazing grand-father, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend, mentor and co-worker to many. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Julia Ceresia (nee Palmeri). Charles worked at Welsh Industries for 25 years and retired as President. His motto in life was The harder you work, the luckier you get. Services: Funeral service for both Charles and Jo Ann will be held at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., June 29 at 5 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019