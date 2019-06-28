Charles A. Ceresia

Guest Book
  • - Kevin & Marilyn Starks
  • "I had the privilege of knowing and working with Charles as..."
    - Michelle Clarke
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ceresia, Charles A. June 26, 2019. Loving husband of the late Jo Ann Ceresia (nee Mourey); loving father of Matthew (Lorie) Ceresia, Annette (Jake) Ring, Paul Ceresia, Doug (Courtney) Ceresia and Michael A. Ceresia; dear brother of Don (the late Nancy) Ceresia; special uncle and friend of Amanda Ceresia; beloved brother-in-law of David (Han Cha) Mourey, Sherrie (William) Ponder, Sandy (Dan Gilbert) Rolens and James (Sherry) Mourey; amazing grand-father, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, friend, mentor and co-worker to many. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Julia Ceresia (nee Palmeri). Charles worked at Welsh Industries for 25 years and retired as President. His motto in life was The harder you work, the luckier you get. Services: Funeral service for both Charles and Jo Ann will be held at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat., June 29 at 5 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations to or appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.