Peniston, Charles A. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Peniston (nee Thien) for 56 years; dearest father of Maria Lynn (Chip) Karas, Robbin (Paul) Singleton and the late Steven and Michael Peniston; loving grandfather of Justin and Kyle Peniston, Morgan and Audrey Karas; our dear brother, brotherin-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Proud member of IBEW for 55 years. Services: Memorial Mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Luncheon immediately following at Teamsters Local 682. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Protective Association of St. Louis appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 21 to July 22, 2019