St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Peniston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Peniston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles A. Peniston Obituary
Peniston, Charles A. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Peniston (nee Thien) for 56 years; dearest father of Maria Lynn (Chip) Karas, Robbin (Paul) Singleton and the late Steven and Michael Peniston; loving grandfather of Justin and Kyle Peniston, Morgan and Audrey Karas; our dear brother, brotherin-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Proud member of IBEW for 55 years. Services: Memorial Mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. Luncheon immediately following at Teamsters Local 682. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Animal Protective Association of St. Louis appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now