Werner, Charles Allen

died peacefully in St. Louis, Missouri, on December 7, 2019. He recently celebrated his 90th birthday, surrounded by loved ones.

Charles was the devoted husband of Mary Louise "Gigi" Werner, loving father of three, Catherine Werner, Steven Werner and Lynn Marsden, nee Werner, and beloved father-in-law of Tim Marsden and the late Cole Campbell. Charles was blessed with four adoring grandchildren, Caroline Marsden, James Marsden, Ava Marsden and Clarke Campbell. Charles is survived by his dear sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Joseph Losos, and his sister-in-law, Debbi Schuver (Louis Gonzalez), of California. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Tesse Werner, and his brother and sister-in-law, Morton and Marilyn Werner. Nothing was more important to Charles than spending time with, and ensuring the well-being of, his family, which extended to many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Charles was born on November 9, 1929, in University City, where he lived his entire life. An Eagle Scout, Charles graduated from University City High School in 1947, where he served as Class President, and was later inducted into its Hall of Fame. Charles earned an Industrial Engineering degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 1951, and a Law Degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1959. After qualifying to serve as a commissioned officer in the United States Army, Charles traveled around the world from his post in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning to St. Louis, Charles married, and discovered his calling as a labor lawyer.

For six decades, Charles was highly regarded, both locally and nationally, as a successful advocate for unions and the interests of teachers, musicians, electricians and others in the field of Labor, Education and Employment Discrimination Law. A founding partner of Schuchat, Cook & Werner Law Firm, Charles deftly handled many strikes, court cases and labor arbitrations. Ethical, principled and fair-minded, he worked tirelessly to protect the rights of workers. Even amidst contentious negotiations, Charles was universally respected for his integrity, tenacity and unfailing good nature.

Dependable and loyal, Charles held key leadership positions in several professional organizations, including the American Bar Association Section of Labor and Employment Law, Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis, College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, Conference on Education, and Missouri Bar Labor Law Committee. Charles was also a civic leader, serving as University City Councilman, Shaare Emeth Temple President, and New Mount Sinai Cemetery Association President. Among his many pastimes, Charles enjoyed travel, playing tennis, rooting for the Cardinals and going to the opera. His greatest joy was moments with family. With his vibrant blue eyes sparkling and an over-the-top laugh, Charles loved and was loved, truly.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. A Reception will follow. No visitation prior to the Memorial Service. Private interment. Please contact Berger Memorial Chapel or visit BergerMermorialChapel.com for additional details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tributes be sent to a .