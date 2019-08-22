Redecker, Charles "Charlie" Arthur

65, of Fenton, died at his home on August 16, 2019.

He was born to Donald and Martha (Dietrich) Redecker, October 12, 1953 in St. Louis. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Turgeon); Son Mark (Angie Pooker) Redecker; Daughter Anna Marie Redecker; He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donald. Charlie was a Master Plumber and drain layer in the Metro area. He taught numerous plumbing courses at local trade schools. He also was a Charter Member of the IPCA. Charlie loved traveling, camping, and car restoration.

Services: Charlie is being cremated with no services planned. Memorials may be made to the MS Society at

https://secure.nationalmssociety.org